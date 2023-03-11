Penn Badgley: "I wasn't sure I'd get another role that would eclipse Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey"

Penn Badgley joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the fourth season of You on Netflix. The actor digs into upping the crazy and flipping the script with this new season, playing a slightly different version of his character with each new addition to the storyline, taking a queue from The Talented Mr. Ripley, and eclipsing being known for playing Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl. Badley also tells us why his band MOTHXR hasn’t made any more music, which artist his son is most into, as well as directing an episode of You this season and what the future could hold for Joe Goldberg.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer below.