© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Penn Badgley: "I wasn't sure I'd get another role that would eclipse Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST
penn-badgely-as-joe-goldberg-in-you-season-4.jpeg
Netflix
/
Penn Badgley

The actors talks season 4 of You, exploring love, & why MOTHXR hasn't made a new album

Penn Badgley joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the fourth season of You on Netflix. The actor digs into upping the crazy and flipping the script with this new season, playing a slightly different version of his character with each new addition to the storyline, taking a queue from The Talented Mr. Ripley, and eclipsing being known for playing Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl. Badley also tells us why his band MOTHXR hasn’t made any more music, which artist his son is most into, as well as directing an episode of You this season and what the future could hold for Joe Goldberg.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith