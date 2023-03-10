© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Favorite Women Singers Friday Ride Home Playlist Part 1

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
bcarlile.jpeg
Scott Newton
/
Courtesy of ACL
Brandi Carlile

Ask people who their favorite woman singer is and they'll answer happily and give you way more than just one name! Our theme for today's Friday Ride Home was Favorite Women Singers in honor of Women's History Month. We had more suggestions than I could ever fit into one show, so stay tuned for a continuation of this theme next Friday too! But today, I tallied up the votes, and by far, Brandi Carlile was the #1 pick by our listeners for their favorite. Good news too: she's headlining Bourbon & Beyond this September! The top 12 picks are at the bottom of the playlist with #1 being the last entry.

PS. "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell was not available on Spotify so you get a nice substitute version from k.d. lang! (she's Canadian too!)

Tags
Music WFPKPlaylist
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org

