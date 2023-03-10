Favorite Women Singers Friday Ride Home Playlist Part 1

Ask people who their favorite woman singer is and they'll answer happily and give you way more than just one name! Our theme for today's Friday Ride Home was Favorite Women Singers in honor of Women's History Month. We had more suggestions than I could ever fit into one show, so stay tuned for a continuation of this theme next Friday too! But today, I tallied up the votes, and by far, Brandi Carlile was the #1 pick by our listeners for their favorite. Good news too: she's headlining Bourbon & Beyond this September! The top 12 picks are at the bottom of the playlist with #1 being the last entry.

PS. "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell was not available on Spotify so you get a nice substitute version from k.d. lang! (she's Canadian too!)