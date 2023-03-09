© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: ABC "Poison Arrow"

John Timmons
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
ABC
Facebook

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

"Poison Arrow" is a dance pop song by English new wave band ABC. It was released as the second single from their debut studio album, The Lexicon of Love, in February of 1982.

In the music video, ABC's lead vocalist Martin Fry plays three parts: aa upper-class opera patron; a messenger boy at the opera; and a bandleader at a 1960s-style swinging nightspot. In all three roles, he unsuccessfully attempts to woo the leading lady, played by Lisa Vanderpump, later of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
