Today's ear X-tacy: ABC "Poison Arrow"

"Poison Arrow" is a dance pop song by English new wave band ABC. It was released as the second single from their debut studio album, The Lexicon of Love, in February of 1982.

In the music video, ABC's lead vocalist Martin Fry plays three parts: aa upper-class opera patron; a messenger boy at the opera; and a bandleader at a 1960s-style swinging nightspot. In all three roles, he unsuccessfully attempts to woo the leading lady, played by Lisa Vanderpump, later of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.