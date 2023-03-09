© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: U2 "With or Without You" (Sun Devil Stadium, 1987)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

U2 released their fifth album The Joshua Tree on this day in 1987. The success of the album would lead to the release of the rockumentary film Rattle & Hum the following year. The film captures their experiences on the Joshua Tree Tour, and features live performances filmed specifically for the release.

The Joshua Tree was U2’s first number one album in the US, and “With or Without You” was its first single. This performance of the song finds the band live at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona in 19 December 1987.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior