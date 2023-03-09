IT'S ALIVE: U2 "With or Without You" (Sun Devil Stadium, 1987)

U2 released their fifth album The Joshua Tree on this day in 1987. The success of the album would lead to the release of the rockumentary film Rattle & Hum the following year. The film captures their experiences on the Joshua Tree Tour, and features live performances filmed specifically for the release.

The Joshua Tree was U2’s first number one album in the US, and “With or Without You” was its first single. This performance of the song finds the band live at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona in 19 December 1987.