Concert for Cowan Creek Music School this Friday features great Local talent

Some of the best artists in Kentucky will be gathering this Friday, March 10th, at The Chapel of St. Philip Neri here in Louisville for The Concert For Cowan Creek. Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, The Local Honeys, Jesse Wells, and others will perform. The show is organized by musician/poet Grace Rogers of Bath County, KY. and the Cowan Community Action Group of Letcher County, KY. The show will benefit the Cowan Creek Mountain Music School which has been the cultural center and annual site of reunion, education, and community since 2002. It's a week-long music camp in the heart of the mountains packed with courses on traditional mountain music.

Organizer Grace Rogers stated "Eastern Kentucky is a financially challenged region with few job opportunities and very little access to outside educational resources. This hardship has only been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent disastrous floods that damaged thousands of homes and hundreds of businesses in the region. Cowan Community Action Group jumped into action to support their community in the aftermath of the flood. It is a lifeline to many in the community: providing educational opportunities for children and adults, hosting community dinners, and working to keep local traditional arts practices alive. CCMMS is the most powerful evidence of the work they have done to keep Appalachian music and culture alive. We want to help CCMMS to continue this legacy."

Saturday, March 11th, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church (2233 Woodbourne Ave, Louisville, KY 40205) there will be a square dance called by Randy Wilson with music from Blakeley Burger & friends. Dancing from 4pm-6pm preceded by a youth old-time jam led by Blakeley Burger at 3pm.

Admission is $20 for either of the events, and $30 for both. Tickets can be purchased at the door via cash or venmo. All proceeds go to CCMMS.

Cowan Community Action Group / Benefit for Cowan Creek Mountain Music School

Joan Shelley's video for The Spur, her latest album on No Quarter Records.