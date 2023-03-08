Let's Get Louder: A Live Music Event for Trans Rights with Bendigo Fletcher and more

Get ready to rock for a great cause! "Let's Get Louder: For Trans Lives” is a live music event to benefit transgender rights, hosted by local drag queen May O’Nays and featuring performances by Producing a Kind Generation, Bendigo Fletcher and Unblown Balloon. Former State Rep. Attica Scott will also speak at the event. “Let’s Get Louder: For Trans Lives” will take place on March 10th at The Whirling Tiger in Louisville.

100 percent of the proceeds from the event will be split between the family of Louisville’s Zachee Imanitwitaho, whose family has been raising funds to cover funeral costs after her tragic murder, and the Kentucky Health Justice Network’s Trans Health Advocacy Fund. Oliver Hall, Trans Health Director at KHJN said, "We have been fighting to provide direct services, funding, education, and advocacy for trans Kentuckians since 2016. This work to address barriers trans people face when accessing healthcare is even more important with recent legislative attacks and outright fascist violence toward trans people in our state and across the country. Gender-affirming care is life-saving and any threat to reduce access to care threatens our health and our lives."

Dre Smith, lead singer of Producing a Kind Generation, shared, "We are thrilled to be a part of ‘Let's Get Louder.’ It is important that we come together as a community to lift up our trans family. We hope this event will not only raise funds for a great cause but also raise awareness about the state violence coming from Frankfort and promote safety and inclusion for all."

Admission to the event is $20, and doors open at 7 pm. Several items from band members will also be announced and auctioned at the event. Let’s Get Louder promises to be a night of great music and community empowerment.