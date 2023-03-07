© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Tears for Fears "Mad World"

Published March 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Published March 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Forty years ago today, Tears for Fears released their debut album, The Hurting. Considered a concept album, the songs were written by Roland Orzabal inspired by his own childhood traumas and by the work of American psychologist Arthur Janov, founder of primal therapy. The second week after the release, album was #1 on the UK charts.

“Mad World,” the melancholic third single released from the album, became the band’s first international hit.

Bassist Curt Smith, who sang the song commented: "Mad World" was the third single off the finished album. The intention was to gain attention from it and we'd hopefully build up a little following. We had no idea that it would become a hit. Nor did the record company.”

