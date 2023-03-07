© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

SoundTRAX: Badfinger from "Breaking Bad"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published March 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

I have this weird aversion when it comes to mega-popular TV shows and movies.

While there are exceptions to every rule, if everyone is clamoring to watch something, I will almost certainly run the opposite direction.

But I most certainly came around to Breaking Bad— and mostly because I'm a big fan of Bryan Cranston.

It was so smart, so inventive, it would have me riveted.

And, naturally, I'm a sucker for a good show that utilizes music in a compelling way.

Over the course of five seasons Breaking Bad featured tunes from artists like Beastie Boys, Nat "King" Cole, TV on the Radio, J.J. Cale, Rodrigo y Gabriela and The Monkees. Which sounds a lot like a playlist I would create.

But I'm going for the classic that memorably played in the finale of the show.

Now I don't want to ruin this marvelous series for anyone who just hasn't gotten around to seeing it yet, so let's just say it's a pivotal moment for Cranston's meth-making character, Walter White, and show creator Vince Gilligan used a song that he thought would be a perfect love ode from Walter to his complicated relationship with crystal meth.

And it is.

That first line of the song:

"Guess I got what I deserved..."

So in honor of Bryan Cranston's 67th birthday, today's SoundTRAX from Breaking Bad, is Badfinger with "Baby Blue."

You can hear it above, but if you've A) seen the show or B) just can't resist the spoiler, you can watch the masterful way the song is used in the final scene below.

Tags
Music Mel FisherSoundTRAXfilm
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content