SoundTRAX: Badfinger from "Breaking Bad"

I have this weird aversion when it comes to mega-popular TV shows and movies.

While there are exceptions to every rule, if everyone is clamoring to watch something, I will almost certainly run the opposite direction.

But I most certainly came around to Breaking Bad— and mostly because I'm a big fan of Bryan Cranston.

It was so smart, so inventive, it would have me riveted.

And, naturally, I'm a sucker for a good show that utilizes music in a compelling way.

Over the course of five seasons Breaking Bad featured tunes from artists like Beastie Boys, Nat "King" Cole, TV on the Radio, J.J. Cale, Rodrigo y Gabriela and The Monkees. Which sounds a lot like a playlist I would create.

But I'm going for the classic that memorably played in the finale of the show.

Now I don't want to ruin this marvelous series for anyone who just hasn't gotten around to seeing it yet, so let's just say it's a pivotal moment for Cranston's meth-making character, Walter White, and show creator Vince Gilligan used a song that he thought would be a perfect love ode from Walter to his complicated relationship with crystal meth.

And it is.

That first line of the song:

"Guess I got what I deserved..."

So in honor of Bryan Cranston's 67th birthday, today's SoundTRAX from Breaking Bad, is Badfinger with "Baby Blue."

You can hear it above, but if you've A) seen the show or B) just can't resist the spoiler, you can watch the masterful way the song is used in the final scene below.