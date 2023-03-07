listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks embraces her "Impurities" on new single

Grammy-nominated singer Arlo Parks has released her new ambient single, “Impurities,” the second preview from her upcoming sophomore album, My Soft Machine. The new record will be available May 26 on Transgressive Records and will also include the airy lead single “Weightless.”

Parks gave some insight about the song: “It’s about being around people who make you feel like your inner ugliness and failures and mistakes don’t matter, who lift you up and make you laugh, who make you feel good and clean.”

She added, “I think it started off as a celebration of the new community that I’d found in LA, and the people that made me feel like myself, and like I could be myself. And then I started thinking about the idea of somebody completing you and somebody taking on the things about you that you don’t like, and somehow saving you. And that double meaning I think was really interesting. I wanted it to feel searching. I wanted it to feel like I was adrift in a way, and then the lyrics then root you in it’s the people, the people of the home, and I love the people that make me feel at home.”