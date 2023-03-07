KAB gets vulnerable in her single "I'm Okay"

KAB is a Louisville-based musician with a passion for turning difficult feelings and experiences into beautiful art. Using the power of song, she said "I hope when you listen to my music, it can help many of you get through hardships as well.

She describes her music as "very raw & emotional," and said, "We've all been through some type of struggle in life, whether it's big or small. Writing poetry & music are the only things that help me get through life on my own."

In her single "I'm Okay," she gets vulnerable about her personal struggles and difficulties in life. You can watch the music video for the emotional song here.