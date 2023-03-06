Today's ear X-tacy: The Go-Go's "Our Lips Are Sealed"

This week in 1982, new wave legends The Go-Go’s topped the US album charts for 6 consecutive weeks with their debut album, “Beauty and the Beat.” They were the first all-female band that wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to achieve that feat.

The album’s opening track, "Our Lips Are Sealed," was co-written by Jane Wiedlin, guitarist of the Go-Go's, and Terry Hall, singer of the Specials and Fun Boy Three. It was first recorded by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

