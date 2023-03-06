© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Go-Go's "Our Lips Are Sealed"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

This week in 1982, new wave legends The Go-Go’s topped the US album charts for 6 consecutive weeks with their debut album, “Beauty and the Beat.” They were the first all-female band that wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to achieve that feat.

The album’s opening track, "Our Lips Are Sealed," was co-written by Jane Wiedlin, guitarist of the Go-Go's, and Terry Hall, singer of the Specials and Fun Boy Three. It was first recorded by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
