SoundTRAX: The First Edition from "The Big Lebowski"

The Dude abides, indeed.

It has been 25 years to the day since the cultural phenomenon that is The Big Lebowski was unleashed.

Trippy dream sequences, cherished rugs, kidnapped wives, bowling— and a lot of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

When Lebowski first arrived in theaters in 1998, some moviegoers weren't quite sure what to make of it. But the legend grew— and continues to grow.

I refer you to our beloved "Lebowski Fest," which began right here in Louisville in 2002, and has since been held in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and several other cities.

But this segment is about the music and Lebowski does not disappoint, with the likes of Townes Van Zandt covering the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Elvis Costello and more occupying the official soundtrack, plus some fun choices from (naturally) CCR, Dean Martin, Sons of the Pioneers, Santana, and (sorry, Dude) "the ****ing Eagles," that didn't make the album.

But to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Big Lebowski, raise a White Russian to today's SoundTRAX: Kenny Rogers and The First Edition with "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In."