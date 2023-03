listen hear! Song of the Day: Beabadoobee shares the heartfelt ballad "Glue Song"

Inspired by a new love relationship and her love of her homeland, Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee released her new ballad, “Glue Song,” appropriately enough, on Valentine’s Day. She and her boyfriend, Jake Erland, shot the song’s clip on 16mm while in Ilo Ilo, her hometown in the Philippines.

Here’s what she said about the song:

“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling. It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me…. A love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been.”

“For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”