© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Beabadoobee shares the heartfelt ballad "Glue Song"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST
Beabadoobee Jake Earland.jpg
Jake Erland
/
YouTube

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Inspired by a new love relationship and her love of her homeland, Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee released her new ballad, “Glue Song,” appropriately enough, on Valentine’s Day. She and her boyfriend, Jake Erland, shot the song’s clip on 16mm while in Ilo Ilo, her hometown in the Philippines.

Here’s what she said about the song:

“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling. It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me…. A love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been.”

“For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons