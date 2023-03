Louisville alt-rock trio Ted Tyro has a new EP coming out this Summer of 2023 and also a new single to share. The band has been through some personnel changes as well and is now made up of two members of Turbo Nut with guitarist Emma Treganowan and drummer Fiona Palensky and original Ted Tyro member Bart Swift. They've been recording at Louisville's La La Land with engineer Anne Gauthier. "Double G" is the second single from the upcoming EP.