Taylor Schilling: "Seeing Bob Dylan as my first concert set the tone for my entire personhood."

Taylor Schilling drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Dear Edward, Apple TV+’s new series based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel about a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. The actress discusses playing a character that’s carrying so much loss, needing to make a game out of it all with co-star Colin O’Brien, and the incredible soundtrack that runs throughout. Schilling also imagines how these characters eventually end up, even with their “operatic and horrifying” situation.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.