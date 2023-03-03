listen hear! Song of the Day: Indigo De Souza shares video for "Younger and Dumber"

“Younger and Dumber,” the new single from Indigo De Souza, is, as she says, “a love letter to everyone’s inner child.” It’s the lead single from her upcoming third album, All of This Will End, set for release April 28th on Saddle Creek.

Explaining the album title’s origin, she said, “Every day I wake up with the thought that this could be the end. You could look at it as a sad thing, or you could look at it as a really precious thing: today I’m alive and at some point, I will not be in this body anymore. But for now, I can do so much with being alive.”

“When you’re young, you don’t know any better, but you learn from your experiences, and then you become somebody who’s been alive and learning. It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive [or] how many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take.”

The video was directed by De Souza and features clothing designed by her mother, Kimberly Oberhammer. She explained how she prepared for the video shoot, “I took psilocybin for the shoot. I have a very specific way of dancing when I’m on mushrooms. The movements feel like electricity rising up from the earth through ancient networks of mycelium. It feels like the trees and plants are moving my body for me and I am just surrendering. It feels so clear to me now more than ever, how important it is to unabashedly embody my truest spirit.”

