listen hear! Song of the Day: boygenius Have a Day of Fun in the New Video - "Not Strong Enough"

“I don’t know why I am/ The way I am/ Not strong enough to be your man.”

According to a press release, “Not Strong Enough,” the new track from boygenius, is about “paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex.”

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker have shared the latest preview from their upcoming full-length album release, The Record, out March 31st on Interscope Records. This follows previously released songs, “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

The accompanying self-shot video shows the indie supergroup spending the day hanging out, goofing off and having fun at a museum, amusement park, batting cages, monster truck rallies, and more.

Watch the Jackson Bridgers edited the video below.