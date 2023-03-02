© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: boygenius Have a Day of Fun in the New Video - "Not Strong Enough"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

“I don’t know why I am/ The way I am/ Not strong enough to be your man.”

According to a press release, “Not Strong Enough,” the new track from boygenius, is about “paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex.”

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker have shared the latest preview from their upcoming full-length album release, The Record, out March 31st on Interscope Records. This follows previously released songs, “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

The accompanying self-shot video shows the indie supergroup spending the day hanging out, goofing off and having fun at a museum, amusement park, batting cages, monster truck rallies, and more.

Watch the Jackson Bridgers edited the video below.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
