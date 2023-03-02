Fiddler Michael Cleveland has a star-studded new album, Lovin' of The Game

He hails from Southern, Indiana and we know him well here in Louisville, Kentucky but so does the rest of the bluegrass lovin' world. Michael Cleveland is a genius on the fiddle and has a ton of IBMA and other awards to prove it, not to mention a Grammy Award to his credit as well. Bluegrass music is certainly his forte but his new album Lovin' of The Game has some departures from strict bluegrass and some really interesting covers and collaborations. For example, the title track "The Lovin' of The Game" is a song that folk singer Judy Collins originally recorded in 1975. Michael ups the tempo and turns the gentle ballad into what could easily become a Bluegrass standard. He also covers Southern rock by Blackberry Smoke with "One Horse Town" with their singer Charlie Starr as guest vocalist. On the 90's Country hit "For Your Love", Billy Strings, one of the best guitarists out there, trades licks with Michael's fiddle and his guitar and provides the vocals. Vince Gill croons on a lovely waltz called "I Wish I Knew Now What I Knew Then". Dan Tyminski and Jeff White share harmony on "Sunny Days Are Comin' Once Again". The common thread throughout? Michael's brilliant fiddle playing and arrangements. Lovin' of The Game, Cleveland's 6th album, drops tomorrow, March 3rd. Don't miss it!