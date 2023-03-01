© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Hall & Oates "Maneater" (Philadelphia, 1985)

Otis Junior
Published March 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

In 1985, Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure organized the international Live Aid concert event to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine disaster. The two main events were held simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, in addition to concerts around the world that found inspiration from the initiative.

Daryl Hall and John Oates were featured during the Philadelphia concerts, sporting two of the most impressive mullets ever styled. The duo and their band expertly handled the sea of over 100,000 people, and their performance of "Maneater" was probably heard for many miles.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
