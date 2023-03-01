IT'S ALIVE: Hall & Oates "Maneater" (Philadelphia, 1985)

In 1985, Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure organized the international Live Aid concert event to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine disaster. The two main events were held simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, in addition to concerts around the world that found inspiration from the initiative.

Daryl Hall and John Oates were featured during the Philadelphia concerts, sporting two of the most impressive mullets ever styled. The duo and their band expertly handled the sea of over 100,000 people, and their performance of "Maneater" was probably heard for many miles.