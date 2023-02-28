Today's ear X-tacy: Romeo Void "Never Say Never"

San Francisco new wave/post punk band Romeo Void released their second record in 1981. Produced by The Car's Ric Ocasek, the EP contained what is considered to be their best known song, the title track, “Never Say Never.” The tune was a college radio hit and a favorite on early MTV, featuring a black-and-white music video that is a take on Jean-Luc Godard’s crime drama film, Breathless.

The song was covered in 2000 by Queens of the Stone Age, as a bonus track on the album Rated R.

