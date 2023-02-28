© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Romeo Void "Never Say Never"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

San Francisco new wave/post punk band Romeo Void released their second record in 1981. Produced by The Car's Ric Ocasek, the EP contained what is considered to be their best known song, the title track, “Never Say Never.” The tune was a college radio hit and a favorite on early MTV, featuring a black-and-white music video that is a take on Jean-Luc Godard’s crime drama film, Breathless.

The song was covered in 2000 by Queens of the Stone Age, as a bonus track on the album Rated R.

