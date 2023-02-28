SoundTRAX: Belouis Some from "Pretty in Pink"

Okay, brace yourselves, kids. Depressing math ahead.

The John Hughes classic Pretty in Pink was released (gulp) 37 years ago today.

And whether you're Team Blane or Team Duckie, or whether you think Molly Ringwald's prom dress is clever or heinous, we can all agree on one thing: the soundtrack is spectacular.

The Smiths. Echo and the Bunnymen. Suzanne Vega and Joe Jackson. New Order. INXS. And naturally, the two most iconic tunes: the film's title song from The Psychedelic Furs and OMD's "If You Leave."

None of which is today's SoundTRAX choice.

I'm going with what is arguably the least known song from the soundtrack, at least on our side of the pond.

Belouis Some— who apparently thought his birth name of Neville Keighley wasn't English enough— wrote this song specifically for the film, and it was produced by the great Bernard Edwards of Chic and The Power Station.

So today's SoundTRAX choice, from Pretty in Pink, is Belouis Some with "Round, Round."