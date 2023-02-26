© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Theo Rossi on Emily The Criminal, Aubrey Plaza, & Star Wars

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
Theo-Rossi-emily-the-criminal.jpg

The Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage actor talks about the Aubrey Plaza-starring indie hit

Theo Rossi joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the success of Emily The Criminal and why it has resonated with so many people. The Sons of Anarchy actor discusses what leads people to turn to crime when faced with insurmountable debt and hardship as seen in the film, how acting pulled him away from his own criminal activity in his youth, and of course working alongside Aubrey Plaza. Rossi goes on to tell us about his love of watching hours of classic commercials and being part of the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith