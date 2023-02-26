Theo Rossi on Emily The Criminal, Aubrey Plaza, & Star Wars

Theo Rossi joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the success of Emily The Criminal and why it has resonated with so many people. The Sons of Anarchy actor discusses what leads people to turn to crime when faced with insurmountable debt and hardship as seen in the film, how acting pulled him away from his own criminal activity in his youth, and of course working alongside Aubrey Plaza. Rossi goes on to tell us about his love of watching hours of classic commercials and being part of the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.