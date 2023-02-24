New Album Dropping Soon from Rosario

Listeners won’t have to wait long for the next studio album from Louisville solo artist Rosario. His first proper studio album, Love Bunker, was recorded between Louisville and Los Angeles and drops on March 7, 2023.

The Louisville native is known for his laidback beats and ability to weave seamlessly in and out of genres. Joining him on the album are guests like Jim James, Chicano Batman, Noisebody, and shy!!!.

Rosario recently shared a video for the album’s first single, “The Key of Love,” and he will be playing an album release show on March 11 at PORTAL. The show’s musical guests will

include Producing a Kind Generation, Horace Gaither, and Lady Laveaux.

You can also catch Rosario playing two stripped down songs live in studio on this Sunday’s episode of 502unes! Tune in Sunday at 9:00 PM.

Show details:

PORTAL at fifteenTWELEVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Avenue Louisville, KY 40203

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Learn more and purchase advance tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rosarios-love-bunker-album-release-show-tickets-552083294997