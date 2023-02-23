SoundTRAX: Jon Batiste from "Soul"

With apologies to all the Disney Adults out there, let me just say it:

I haven't seen most Disney/Pixar films.

When you don't have kids they're not mandatory viewing.

I mean I've seen some. I'm not a ghoul.

The first three Toy Story movies. Ratatouille. Up— Ooh, Up was fantastic. But in general, they don't call out to me.

But as soon as I saw the trailer for the 2020 release Soul, I was intrigued.

It follows a pianist, voiced by Jamie Foxx, who is killed in an accident before his big break as a jazz musician and seeks to reunite his separated soul and body.

Which means the music has to take center stage, which I love, and that music is provided by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails— you read that right— and Jon Batiste.

Reznor and Ross provided the score while Batiste contributed several original jazz tunes and it probably shouldn't work, but it does.

So for today's SoundTRAX, I'm going with a song that plays over the end credits. It's Jon Batiste putting his spin on a 1963 classic by The Impressions, "It's All Right."