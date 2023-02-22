© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announce new album and share "Death Wish"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST
Jason Isbell Danny Clinch (2).jpg
Danny Clinch
/
Southeastern Records/ Thirty Tigers

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have a new album on the way. Weathervanes will be released June 9th via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Isbell has shared the lead single, “Death Wish,” that’s described as a song about "being in love with someone suffering from depression."

In a press release, Weathervanes is said to be “a collection of grown-up songs” that span topics like love, change, and nostalgia.
“There is something about boundaries on this record,” Isbell explained. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

A list of North American 2023 tour dates was announced as well. Opening acts include Kathleen Edwards, Amythyst Kiah, S.G. Goodman, Deer Tick and The Baseball Project.

In a separate video narrated by ESPN’s Wright Thompson, Isbell previewed Weathervanes with a behind-the-scenes clip showing Isbell and the band in the studio.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons