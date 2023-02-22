listen hear! Song of the Day: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announce new album and share "Death Wish"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have a new album on the way. Weathervanes will be released June 9th via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Isbell has shared the lead single, “Death Wish,” that’s described as a song about "being in love with someone suffering from depression."

In a press release, Weathervanes is said to be “a collection of grown-up songs” that span topics like love, change, and nostalgia.

“There is something about boundaries on this record,” Isbell explained. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

A list of North American 2023 tour dates was announced as well. Opening acts include Kathleen Edwards, Amythyst Kiah, S.G. Goodman, Deer Tick and The Baseball Project.

In a separate video narrated by ESPN’s Wright Thompson, Isbell previewed Weathervanes with a behind-the-scenes clip showing Isbell and the band in the studio.