IT'S ALIVE: Norah Jones "Come Away With Me" (New Orleans, TX, 2002)

Published February 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Norah Jones released her debut album Come Away With Me towards the beginning of 2002 (the 21st anniversary is coming up this weekend!), and took the world by storm with her timeless sound. Soon after, she embarked on her first major tour, beginning a long a fruitful career.

During the Come Away With Me Tour, Jones recorded her first live album Live in New Orleans at The House of Blues, New Orleans. You can hear a certain brand of excitement from the crowd for Jones, who at the time was a new artist with limitless potential.

