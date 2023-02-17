© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Kate Bush "Wuthering Heights" (Manchester, 1979)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today is the 45th anniversary of The Kick Inside, the 1978 debut album from Kate Bush. The album was released when Bush was only 19 years old, including songs that she wrote as young as 13. The most notable of them all is easily "Wuthering Heights," a song that was performed with just as much originality as it was sung.

Her performance of the song blurred the lines between concert, theatre, and interpretive dance. Bush wears a hands-free microphone, and emotes the lyrics of the song using her entire body. The single spotlight makes it appear as if she were floating through most of the song, until the lights come up to reveal her band during a grand finale and exit.

