today's ear X-tacy: Concrete Blonde covers Leonard Cohen's "Everybody Knows"

Pump Up the Volume is the 1990 comedy-drama film about a young pirate radio station DJ, played by Christian Slater. With music being central to the plot of the film, the soundtrack features original songs by Pixies, Soundarden, Sonic Youth and Peter Murphy. Covers included The Cowboy Junkies remake of Robert Johnson's “Me and the Devil Blues,” Bad Brains and Henry Rollins version of the MC5’s "Kick Out the Jams," and the Liquid Jesus' take on Sly & the Family Stone’s “Stand.”

One of the standout covers is Concrete Blonde’s reimagining of the Leonard Cohen classic, “Everybody Knows.” Although Cohen's version serves as the theme song for Slater’s pirate radio program during most of the film, he opens his final broadcast with the Concrete Blonde cover that appears on the soundtrack.

