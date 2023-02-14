© 2023 Louisville Public Media

today's ear X-tacy: Concrete Blonde covers Leonard Cohen's "Everybody Knows"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Pump Up the Volume is the 1990 comedy-drama film about a young pirate radio station DJ, played by Christian Slater. With music being central to the plot of the film, the soundtrack features original songs by Pixies, Soundarden, Sonic Youth and Peter Murphy. Covers included The Cowboy Junkies remake of Robert Johnson's “Me and the Devil Blues,” Bad Brains and Henry Rollins version of the MC5’s "Kick Out the Jams," and the Liquid Jesus' take on Sly & the Family Stone’s “Stand.”

One of the standout covers is Concrete Blonde’s reimagining of the Leonard Cohen classic, “Everybody Knows.” Although Cohen's version serves as the theme song for Slater’s pirate radio program during most of the film, he opens his final broadcast with the Concrete Blonde cover that appears on the soundtrack.

