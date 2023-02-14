SoundTRAX: Amy Winehouse covers Sam Cooke in "Valentine's Day."

Ah, February 14th.

Love. Romance. Hearts and flowers. Sometimes heartbreak and loneliness, too.

It's probably no surprise the 2010 film called Valentine's Day has all of that.

Helmed by beloved director Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman, Beaches, Overboard), Valentine's Day features an all-star ensemble cast, including Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Taylor Swift, and many more.

Full disclosure: I didn't even make it through the whole thing.

BUT, the soundtrack does command my attention, with the likes of Michael Franti & Spearhead, Willie Nelson, Joss Stone, the aforementioned Swift, Jewel, Jamiroquai and The Bird and the Bee performing originals as well as covers of classic love songs.

But for today's SoundTRAX I'm picking the late Amy Winehouse putting an unexpected reggae spin on a 1961 Sam Cooke gem. From the movie Valentine’s Day, Amy Winehouse with “Cupid.”