Rock & Roll Rewind: Our Culture Maven wants to "Take You to the River."

No city in America is more important to the origin and evolution of American popular music than New Orleans.

Jazz was invented there in the brothels of Storyville.

Much of the iconic Rock & Roll and Rhythm & Blues of the 20th Century came from there.

Music still informs the culture of America’s most unique burg.

It is town where playing in the school band is as hip and cool as playing football or being a cheerleader. Perhaps more so.

The documentary “Take Me to the River: New Orleans” is the best take ever on how that music is formulated, where it came from, how it is created in the studio.

The movie, available to stream at Amazon Prime and Apple TV, avoids the pitfalls of most of this kind of examination. This is about the music, and how it is created. Period.

It includes some amazing in the studio performances crafted just for the film. Mash ups that would only come about in the Crescent City.

Watch the trailer: