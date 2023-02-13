listen hear! Song of the Day: Matt Sucich "Let Me Die (Before They Find Me Like This)

Let Me Die (Before They Find Me Like This) is the lead single from singer-songwriter Matt Sucich's (pronounced: sue.sitch) upcoming new LP, HOLY SMOKES, available April 28th via Five & Dime Records.

On the road Matt has most recently toured with Counting Crows and Kathleen Edwards. He has also performed at Willie Nelson’s Heartbreaker Banquet in Luck, TX, Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, TN and Newport Folk Festival in Newport, RI.

Counting Crows front man Adam Duritz is a huge fan. He’s stated, “Matt Sucich is my favorite New York songwriter. There is something quintessentially NY school about him. I love the way he writes, the detail of it and the effortless brilliance of his guitar playing.”

Check out the video for Matt's new track below: