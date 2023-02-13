© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Peter Gabriel "Solsbury Hill" (Milan, 2003)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Peter Gabriel is 73 years old today, but when he performed "Solsbury Hill" in Milan in 2003, he showed that he'd be forever young. He was in the wake of the release of 2002 release Up, promoting the album with the elaborate Growing Up tour.

The show was performed on a circular, rotating stage with audience members watching from every angle. Gabriel added another element to the performance when he hopped on a chrome Moulton bicycle and continued singing. It's truly a performance you just have to see!

Otis Junior
