IT'S ALIVE: Peter Gabriel "Solsbury Hill" (Milan, 2003)

Peter Gabriel is 73 years old today, but when he performed "Solsbury Hill" in Milan in 2003, he showed that he'd be forever young. He was in the wake of the release of 2002 release Up, promoting the album with the elaborate Growing Up tour.

The show was performed on a circular, rotating stage with audience members watching from every angle. Gabriel added another element to the performance when he hopped on a chrome Moulton bicycle and continued singing. It's truly a performance you just have to see!