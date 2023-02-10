Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "Message of Love"

“Message of Love” by the Pretenders as released as a single in February 1981 following the success of their self-titled debut album. The track originally appeared on the Pretenders' 1981 EP Extended Play, it was later re-released on the band's 1981 album Pretenders II.

Sadly, Pretenders II was the last album that original members guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon appeared on. Both died in 1982.

Pretenders made their first Louisville appearance at Memorial Auditorium on September 4, 1980 in support of their debut album.