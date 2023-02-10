© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "Message of Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST
Pretenders 2 (2).jpg
Sire Records

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

“Message of Love” by the Pretenders as released as a single in February 1981 following the success of their self-titled debut album. The track originally appeared on the Pretenders' 1981 EP Extended Play, it was later re-released on the band's 1981 album Pretenders II.

Sadly, Pretenders II was the last album that original members guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon appeared on. Both died in 1982.

Pretenders made their first Louisville appearance at Memorial Auditorium on September 4, 1980 in support of their debut album.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
