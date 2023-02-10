© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Jarrod Dickenson: "A lot of these songs were me gearing up for that fight."

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 10, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST
Nashville-based musician Jarrod Dickenson stopped by the LPM performance studio to play a few songs and have a quick chat with Otis Junior. The Texas native shared how a battle with a major record label threatened his career, and how his new album Big Talk found a more rockin' sound. He even let us in on the story of meeting Claire, his partner in life and music, at a music festival in Ireland years ago. Listen to the entire interview and performance here!

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior