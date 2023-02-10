© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Blur "Girls & Boys" (Hyde Park, 2009)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

After releasing their first seven albums, English band Blur decided to call it quits around 2008 as the members pursued other projects. Damon Albarn was devoting a lot of time to his animated band Gorillaz, and guitarist (and Albarn's childhood friend) had began to pursue a solo career.

Not long after, the band decided they would treat their fans to a series of reunion performances. Their first time back on stage together would be at London's Hyde Park in July 2009. Watching this performance of the 1994 Parklife hit "Girls & Boys" shows how much their fans were already missing them.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
