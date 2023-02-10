IT'S ALIVE: Blur "Girls & Boys" (Hyde Park, 2009)

After releasing their first seven albums, English band Blur decided to call it quits around 2008 as the members pursued other projects. Damon Albarn was devoting a lot of time to his animated band Gorillaz, and guitarist (and Albarn's childhood friend) had began to pursue a solo career.

Not long after, the band decided they would treat their fans to a series of reunion performances. Their first time back on stage together would be at London's Hyde Park in July 2009. Watching this performance of the 1994 Parklife hit "Girls & Boys" shows how much their fans were already missing them.