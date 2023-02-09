listen hear! Song of the Day: St. Paul & the Broken Bones announce new album sharing "Sea Star"

Longtime WFPK favorites St. Paul & The Broken Bones have announced their upcoming new album Angels in Science Fiction. It is set for release April 21 via ATO Records. With the news they shared the lead single, “Sea Star.”

According to frontman Paul Janeway, “‘Sea Star’ comes from a story told to me when I was young,”. “The story goes that there was a man on the seashore, picking up starfish that had washed up and throwing them back into the sea.

“A person walked by and said, ‘Sir, you’re not going to make a dent in this. It’s not possible.’ The man chucked a starfish into the ocean and said, ‘I made a difference for that one.’ Then picked up another one, threw it into the ocean and again said, ‘I made a difference for that one.’

“I think about that story a lot in my own life, and I hope that the moral is one that I teach my child: ‘Try your best to make a difference, starting with the people that are around you.’ My daughter is a strong tide that has pulled me back in. Having a child can give people a feeling of redemption, and a renewed sense of purpose—especially when they’re feeling lost and empty. That theme found its way into ‘Sea Star.'”

The video pays tribute to the band’s home state, Alabama. Check it out below.