© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: R.E.M. "Radio Free Europe" - (Original Hib-Tone Single)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST
REM early Facebook.jpg
REM
/
Facebook

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

On this day in music, February 8, 1981, R.E.M. held their first-ever recording sessions. In addition to capturing songs like “Sitting Still,” “Gardening At Night,” and “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville,” the band recorded what was to become their first single, “Radio Free Europe.”

The single was originally released on the small independent record label, Hib-Tone. Following critical acclaim, the band signed a deal with I.R.S. Records. A re-recording of “Radio Free Europe” appeared on the band’s 1983 debut, Murmur.

“I remember buying a copy of the original single when I worked at Phoenix Records in Louisville. I spent countless hours trying to decipher Michael Stipe’s lyrics…. to no avail. I still have my copy of that single and have been a fan ever since.”
- John Timmons

Original Hib-Tone Single artwork:

r-e-m-radio-free-europe-alternative-rock-45-hib-tone-mp3_51030751 (2).jpg
R.E.M.
/
Hib-Tone Records

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons