IT'S ALIVE: PJ Morton feat. YEBBA "How Deep is Your Love" (Power Station Studios, 2018)

In 2018, PJ Morton gathered some of his favorite singers and musicians, and a full string section to revisit his 2017 album Gumbo. The result was Gumbo Unplugged, an album that would go on to earn Morton three Grammy nominations in 2019. He snagged one win that year for an unforgettable rendition of the Bee Gees "How Deep is Your Love" featuring one-of-a-kind vocalist Yebba.

Her intricate, yet relaxed, take on the tune's second verse earned her a Grammy without having even having to make an album of her own (she would later prove that is was no fluke with the release of her debut album Dawn in 2021). This performance of "How Deep is Your Love" is an easy candidate for multiple replays.