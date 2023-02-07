© 2023 Louisville Public Media

today's ear X-tacy: The Clash "Know Your Rights"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 7, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST
International Clash Day
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Today we are celebrating the music, message and legacy of The Clash on International Clash Day! The band had an extraordinary influence on reggae, pop, disco, punk, rock, rap, and even world music. As Joe Strummer, co-founder of the Clash once said, the band is “…anti-fascist, we’re anti-violence, we’re anti-racist, and we’re pro-creative. We’re against ignorance.” The message in their music will live on forever.

The theme of the event this year is “Know Your Rights.” It seems fitting to make that song today’s ear X-tacy. It was released in 1982 as the first single from the album Combat Rock, three weeks prior to the release of the album.

John Timmons
