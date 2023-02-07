IT'S ALIVE: Paul Simon "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" (Hyde Park, 2012)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
On this day in 1976, Paul Simon scored his first No. 1 single in the US after releasing "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover." The hit would hold that spot on the charts for a solid three weeks.
A few decades later, Paul Simon was the headliner for the Hard Rock Calling Festival in London's Hyde Park. The iconic set covered career-defining tunes, including his days as part of Simon and Garfunkel. This particular performance of "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," stands firmly alongside Simon's performances of the 1970s; some would say it's even more refined. What is not up for debate is that fact that it is was an absolutely legendary show.