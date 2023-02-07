IT'S ALIVE: Paul Simon "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" (Hyde Park, 2012)

On this day in 1976, Paul Simon scored his first No. 1 single in the US after releasing "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover." The hit would hold that spot on the charts for a solid three weeks.

A few decades later, Paul Simon was the headliner for the Hard Rock Calling Festival in London's Hyde Park. The iconic set covered career-defining tunes, including his days as part of Simon and Garfunkel. This particular performance of "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," stands firmly alongside Simon's performances of the 1970s; some would say it's even more refined. What is not up for debate is that fact that it is was an absolutely legendary show.