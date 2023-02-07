© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Paul Simon "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" (Hyde Park, 2012)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

On this day in 1976, Paul Simon scored his first No. 1 single in the US after releasing "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover." The hit would hold that spot on the charts for a solid three weeks.

A few decades later, Paul Simon was the headliner for the Hard Rock Calling Festival in London's Hyde Park. The iconic set covered career-defining tunes, including his days as part of Simon and Garfunkel. This particular performance of "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," stands firmly alongside Simon's performances of the 1970s; some would say it's even more refined. What is not up for debate is that fact that it is was an absolutely legendary show.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior