IT'S ALIVE: T. Rex "Jeepster" (Wembley Arena, 1972)

Marc Bolan & T. Rex are often cited as the beginning of the glam rock style of the 1970s. The big hair, flashy outfits, and tall shoes can be traced back to performances of T. Rex, particularly after releasing their 1971 album Electric Warrior; the album pivoted their style from their folk roots, and into their glamorous future.

When the group played Wembley Arena in 1972, it was clear that the change in style was a move in the right direction. Dressed in silver sequins and leather pants, Bolan only had to say the word "Jeepster" for the crowd to burst into hysterics in anticipation of the tune.