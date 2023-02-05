Win tix to see Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at Iroquois Amphitheater

After a 20-year break, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade is back and coming to Iroquois Ampitheater May 28th, with special guest Neal Francis!

The band will feature Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, and Paolo Baldi on drums, along with longtime cohorts Skerik on saxophone, and Mike Dillon on percussion. Each night will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, Animals.

Enter for a chance to win tickets!