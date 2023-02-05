© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Win tix to see Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at Iroquois Amphitheater

Louisville Public Media
Published February 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
An illustration of a flying frog playing a guitar announces Les Claypool's tour stop.
Les Claypool
/
Iroquois Ampitheater

After a 20-year break, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade is back and coming to Iroquois Ampitheater May 28th, with special guest Neal Francis!

The band will feature Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, and Paolo Baldi on drums, along with longtime cohorts Skerik on saxophone, and Mike Dillon on percussion. Each night will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, Animals.

Enter for a chance to win tickets!

Tags
Music WFPKGiveawaysArts and cultureconcerts
Related Content