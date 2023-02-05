Simple Minds' Jim Kerr: "You want to conjure ghosts of the past, but you can't go back."

Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Directions Of The Heart, the band’s 19th studio album. The frontman tells us about reaching into their past for songs like Act Of Love (which was the first song they played at their first show in 1978, but never recorded) and being inspired by Patti Smith, Lou Reed, Television, and Talking Heads. Kerr also discusses his friendship with Spark’s Russell Mael, who guests on a track, being a generation-defining band, only to have Nirvana and Pearl Jam turn their critical tides, and the backstory on 1998’s Neapolis.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.