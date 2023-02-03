© 2023 Louisville Public Media

today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "TVC 15"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST
John Timmons
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

It was 1976 today that David Bowie kicked off his US tour with a new persona: The Thin White Duke. He's dressed in a black-vested suit with slicked-back hair. Bowie later described the persona as "a nasty character indeed." He was touring in support of his new album, Station To Station. One of songs from that album in the setlist was “TVC 15” –today’s ear X-tacy

“I was fortunate enough to see Bowie once. March22nd, 1976 Bowie played my hometown of Evansville Indiana at Roberts Municipal Stadium on this tour. I was close enough to the stage to take the above photo of The Thin White Duke. It was an incredible show as expected. I wish I had seen him more when I had the opportunity.”
- John Timmons

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
