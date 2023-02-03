listen hear! Song of the Day: Samia "Honey"

Nashville-based indie-pop musician Samia recently released her sophomore album, Honey. It’s a deeply personal record that shares tales of addiction, toxic relationships, and emotional vulnerability.

The title track “Honey” is a tune that deals with troubled times, but as she says, “it sounds like this campfire song.” It’s catchy and one of our favorite songs on the album.

“That one was about the darkest time in my life,” Samia says about the song. “It sounds like this campfire song, which I think is really beautiful, because it’s so open to interpretation. But I wrote it about being drunk all the time and being around people that were in a lot of really toxic relationships. There’s a song called ‘Breathing Song’ on the record that is about the same thing as ‘Honey’. It’s a really crazy juxtaposition to have, two sides of the same coin: total denial, like ‘I’m having a good time and nothing matters’ and then total agony.”

“It feels like getting to take back that time in my life,” she explained. “I didn’t ever have a drinking problem but I have had eating disorders my whole life, so addiction, you know… there are sort of similar behavioural patterns and it’s easy to fall into dependencies like that. I was also just not dealing with the pain I was feeling. And that was my way of getting through the day.”