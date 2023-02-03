Buddy Crime Gearing Up for Regional Tour

Louisville’s favorite “3D Printed Popstar,” Buddy Crime, is hitting the road this month and taking his synth-heavy act to a number of Midwestern and Southern stages. Buddy Crime has been the longtime solo project of Louisville musician William Carpenter, who was known in his earlier days for playing drums in Anwar Sadat. In recent years, though, Carpenter has traded in the drumsticks for a synth and has been creating energetic, dance-forward that never fail to get a crowd moving.

You can get a preview of what to expect by checking out Buddy Crime’s latest video, “Always Love You” in which he dons his signature orange jumpsuit and intergalactic swagger to sing about “the undying love he has for his computer ::)”. A little bit 80s, a little futuristic, and a lot of fun, Buddy Crime’s shows are known for their infectious energy. If you can’t catch him on the road, be sure to stay tuned for another Louisville show!

Catch Buddy Crime on the road:

2.11 St Louis, MO at Momo Zone

2.16 Gainsville, FL - Portal 4

2.17 Orlando, FL - Uncle Lou’s

2.18 St Petersburg, FL - The Bends

3.24 Athens, GA - Flicker

3.25 Columbus, OH - Cafe Bourbon Street