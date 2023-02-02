© 2023 Louisville Public Media

SoundTRAX: Nat "King" Cole from "Groundhog Day"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published February 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
A collage of images with Bill Murray and Andie McDowell from the film "Groundhog Day."
Columbia Pictures
/

"They say we're youuung and we don't knowww..."

Nope. Not that one.

Sure, it's February 2nd, so today's SoundTRAX features a tune from the 1993 Bill Murray comedy, "Groundhog Day." But while Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe" plays an important— and repetitive— role in the movie, I'm going with another classic.

Nat "King" Cole has always been one of my favorite vocalists. Unlike the swagger of artists like Frank Sinatra, Cole was velvety smooth and inviting. And I love how Groundhog Day utilizes his charm with a Lerner and Loewe standard at the close of the film.

It's finally the day after Groundhog Day and we hear the trumpets sound and Cole crooning:

"What a day this has been
What a rare mood I'm in…"

It's perfect.

So today's SoundTRAX is "Nat "King" Cole performing "Almost Like Being in Love" from Groundhog Day...

And just because...

