Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: U2 "With Or Without You" - reimagined

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
Following the release of Bono’s memoir, “Surrender - 40 Songs, One Story,” U2 is getting set release their new album, “Songs of Surrender,” on March 17th. The record features reimagined recordings of 40 of the band’s tunes and have shared the new version of “With or Without You."

Calling the new album "a musical reimagining" of their material, the tracks were recorded over the last two years and the project was curated and produced by The Edge.

"Most of our work was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men," says The Edge. "Those songs mean something quite different to us now. Some have grown with us. Some we have outgrown. But we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us."

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
