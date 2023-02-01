RAGS AND RICHES dream of an intergalactic "Holiday" on their new single

RAGS AND RICHES is an alt-pop brother duo based in Lexington, KY. Tanner and Peyton Whitt began releasing music together in 2019, and most recently shared their new single "Holiday," which arrived with a fun music video.

Tanner describes the new song as "all about just needing a break from the noise/9-5 lifestyle." Their ideal location for such a break is very, very far away, as the video depicts a desire for more of a lunar or intergalactic getaway. Check out the new song and video here; it's one small step for man, and a giant leap into vacation!