Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires named Record Store Day Ambassadors

Record Store Day is always something to look forward to but now two of our favorite artists are making it even more inviting!

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires have been named the 2023 Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2023.

In a statement they shared:

"We’re honored to be your Record Store Day ambassadors for 2023. Record stores are gathering places. They’re rooms full of carefully curated art and entertainment where you can find a friend, take a date, start a band. We all need these gathering places now more than ever. In your local record store you find common ground and the excitement of discovery. A great new album can make a grumpy old man (like Jason) feel like a kid again. We’ve both worked in record stores, played our songs there, built our careers there. Record stores make it possible for recording artists to find their audience and their voice, and we couldn’t be more excited to help make 2023 the biggest and best Record Store Day yet.”

Even better? The couple will release a split EP titled The Sound Emporium as an RSD2023 exclusive, featuring new songs from both Jason and Amanda, a Richard Thompson cover, and a reimagined track from the Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit album Here We Rest.

Check out the video Isbell shared on Twitter: